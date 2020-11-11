Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain 218.40% so far this year. What now?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] plunged by -$28.75 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $57.73 during the day while it closed the day at $34.61. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Positive Clinical Updates for ARCT-810 Phase I Study and Additional ARCT-021 Interim Data.

Investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and provided a corporate update.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -37.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARCT stock has declined by -29.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.25% and gained 218.40% year-on date.

The market cap for ARCT stock reached $818.87 million, with 18.79 million shares outstanding and 17.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 625.15K shares, ARCT reached a trading volume of 4389483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $67.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ARCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 6.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.96.

ARCT stock trade performance evaluation

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.38. With this latest performance, ARCT shares dropped by -32.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 252.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.39 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.09, while it was recorded at 54.88 for the last single week of trading, and 36.96 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCT.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $472 million, or 61.50% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,495,842, which is approximately 30.071% of the company’s market cap and around 22.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,162,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.23 million in ARCT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.14 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 506.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 8,199,808 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 712,047 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,718,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,629,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,390,639 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 198,442 shares during the same period.