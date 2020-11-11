Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] Stock trading around $11.50 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [AMEX: APT] closed the trading session at $11.50 on 11/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.54, while the highest price level was $13.20. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020.

Record Net Sales of $30.0 Million, an Increase of 150% Year-over-Year.

Third Quarter Net Income of $8.1 Million, or $0.58 per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 235.28 percent and weekly performance of -24.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, APT reached to a volume of 3935713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2010. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2009, representing the official price target for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for APT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for APT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

APT stock trade performance evaluation

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.64. With this latest performance, APT shares dropped by -23.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 235.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.82 for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.49, while it was recorded at 14.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.11 for the last 200 days.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.48 and a Gross Margin at +35.08. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for APT is now 8.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.69. Additionally, APT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] managed to generate an average of $26,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59 million, or 37.90% of APT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 958,716, which is approximately -7.826% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 744,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.56 million in APT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.68 million in APT stock with ownership of nearly -5.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [AMEX:APT] by around 2,071,434 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 507,411 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,567,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,146,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 947,312 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 342,864 shares during the same period.

