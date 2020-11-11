Affimed N.V. [AFMD] moved up 13.14: Why It’s Important

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] gained 13.14% on the last trading session, reaching $4.22 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Affimed Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Operational Progress.

Established license and strategic collaboration with Roivant Sciences – $60 million in upfront consideration and up to $2 billion in future milestones.

Recognized milestone payment from Genentech for initiation of Phase 1 of RO7297089.

Affimed N.V. represents 79.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $413.01 million with the latest information. AFMD stock price has been found in the range of $3.75 to $4.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 891.13K shares, AFMD reached a trading volume of 4653458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for AFMD stock

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.05. With this latest performance, AFMD shares gained by 14.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.56 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affimed N.V. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFMD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affimed N.V. [AFMD]

There are presently around $206 million, or 53.60% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,126,488, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,049,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.31 million in AFMD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $21.21 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly 125.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 14,678,717 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 9,295,237 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 24,826,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,800,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,749,788 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,412,669 shares during the same period.