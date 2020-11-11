Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] is -90.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.23 at the close of the session, up 23.72%. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Acasti Pharma Announces the Election of Its Directors, Advisory Resolution Approving Compensation, Amendments to Its Stock Option and Equity Incentive Plans, Adoption of Amended & Restated General By-Law and Other Related Matters Approved at Its AGM.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST), announces the voting results for the matters listed in its management information circular and proxy statement dated August 31, 2020 (the “Circular”) held at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 30, 2020 (the “AGM”).

For further information on the voting results of the resolution passed during the AGM, please refer to the Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Acasti Pharma Inc. stock is now -90.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACST Stock saw the intraday high of $0.24 and lowest of $0.184 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.08, which means current price is +36.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, ACST reached a trading volume of 14363212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.13. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 14.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2051, while it was recorded at 0.1959 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5014 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -191.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -208.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -209.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

Insider trade positions for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.12% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 962,593, which is approximately 644.776% of the company’s market cap and around 8.64% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 364,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85000.0 in ACST stocks shares; and OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $65000.0 in ACST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 1,536,937 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 187,100 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,248,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,972,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 558,022 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 58,018 shares during the same period.