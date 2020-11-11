Wednesday, November 11, 2020
9F Inc. [JFU] is -89.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

9F Inc. [NASDAQ: JFU] price plunged by -14.75 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on October 21, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating DNI, DNIF, JFU, STRS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating Dividend and Income Fund, 9F Inc., and Stratus Properties Inc. Shareholders are encouraged to contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.

Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI OTC: DNIF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Board of Trustees’ decision to voluntarily delist the Fund’s shares from the New York Stock Exchange. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

A sum of 1471265 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.09M shares. 9F Inc. shares reached a high of $1.22 and dropped to a low of $1.03 until finishing in the latest session at $1.04.

The average equity rating for JFU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 9F Inc. [JFU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9F Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

JFU Stock Performance Analysis:

9F Inc. [JFU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.18. With this latest performance, JFU shares gained by 13.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for 9F Inc. [JFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1289, while it was recorded at 1.2560 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8669 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 9F Inc. Fundamentals:

JFU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 9F Inc. go to -13.22%.

9F Inc. [JFU] Insider Position Details

3 institutional holders increased their position in 9F Inc. [NASDAQ:JFU] by around 48,709 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 36,380 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 23,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,189 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 35,560 shares during the same period.

Previous articleGranite Construction Incorporated [GVA] Revenue clocked in at $3.39 billion, down -14.46% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleWestern Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $2

