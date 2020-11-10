ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Stock trading around $37.33 per share: What’s Next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.03%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that ZoomInfo Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

GAAP Revenue of $123.4 million Grows 56% year-over-year (41% Organic Growth).

GAAP Operating Margin of 15% and Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 47%.

The one-year ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.6. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.34 billion, with 150.10 million shares outstanding and 51.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, ZI stock reached a trading volume of 2726468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $53.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.84 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.93, while it was recorded at 39.33 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +70.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.59.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.99. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 48.68%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 145,170,504 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 504,793 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,402,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,077,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 142,076,951 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 499,417 shares during the same period.