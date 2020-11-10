Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] Stock trading around $104.59 per share: What’s Next?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ZG] plunged by -$14.99 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $116.98 during the day while it closed the day at $104.59. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Intense Buyer Demand Continues to Drive Hot Housing Market.

This Zillow Weekly Market Report includes Zillow housing market data as of the week ending Oct. 31.

Intense and persistent buyer demand is keeping the time on market for houses at incredible lows and pushing prices ever higher above 2019, according to Zillow’s Weekly Market Report1. Sales remain high above last year and are expected to stay robust in the coming months.

Zillow Group Inc. stock has also gained 16.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZG stock has inclined by 39.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 115.56% and gained 128.66% year-on date.

The market cap for ZG stock reached $20.63 billion, with 229.72 million shares outstanding and 198.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 759.31K shares, ZG reached a trading volume of 1563260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZG shares is $98.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 6.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZG in the course of the last twelve months was 28.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.80.

ZG stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.48. With this latest performance, ZG shares dropped by -0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.60, while it was recorded at 104.27 for the last single week of trading, and 64.78 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for ZG is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.15. Additionally, ZG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] managed to generate an average of -$58,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Zillow Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZG.

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,710 million, or 94.30% of ZG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZG stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 15,797,294, which is approximately 1.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,913,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $513.91 million in ZG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $422.9 million in ZG stock with ownership of nearly 0.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ZG] by around 3,787,438 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 10,306,942 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 40,504,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,598,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZG stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,385,404 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,152,481 shares during the same period.