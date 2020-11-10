Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] is 107.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ: WIX] plunged by -$32.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $271.00 during the day while it closed the day at $254.00. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Wix to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 12, 2020.

Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.

Wix.com Ltd. stock has also gained 0.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WIX stock has declined by -5.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.40% and gained 107.55% year-on date.

The market cap for WIX stock reached $13.73 billion, with 54.70 million shares outstanding and 54.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 615.16K shares, WIX reached a trading volume of 1717615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIX shares is $331.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Wix.com Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price from $215 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Wix.com Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on WIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wix.com Ltd. is set at 15.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIX in the course of the last twelve months was 89.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

WIX stock trade performance evaluation

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, WIX shares dropped by -12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 266.88, while it was recorded at 265.87 for the last single week of trading, and 210.84 for the last 200 days.

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +74.13. Wix.com Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.35.

Return on Total Capital for WIX is now -14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.30. Additionally, WIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] managed to generate an average of -$28,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Wix.com Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wix.com Ltd. [WIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wix.com Ltd. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wix.com Ltd. go to 14.57%.

Wix.com Ltd. [WIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,619 million, or 90.10% of WIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,504,826, which is approximately 78.693% of the company’s market cap and around 1.69% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,646,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $926.3 million in WIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $698.1 million in WIX stock with ownership of nearly 4.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wix.com Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Wix.com Ltd. [NASDAQ:WIX] by around 7,139,746 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 7,361,413 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,244,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,746,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIX stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,062,334 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 856,907 shares during the same period.