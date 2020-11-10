why OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: OSW] gained 34.07% on the last trading session, reaching $8.50 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2020 that OneSpaWorld Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 2020.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, November 11th before market open. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 am ET to discuss its quarterly results.

What: OneSpaWorld third quarter 2020 financial results conference call.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited represents 65.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $589.73 million with the latest information. OSW stock price has been found in the range of $7.50 to $8.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 492.52K shares, OSW reached a trading volume of 2111875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSW shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OSW shares from 18 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSW in the course of the last twelve months was 60.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for OSW stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.62. With this latest performance, OSW shares gained by 12.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 6.71 for the last single week of trading, and 6.95 for the last 200 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSW.

An analysis of insider ownership at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]

There are presently around $461 million, or 85.10% of OSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSW stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 5,834,089, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 4,136,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.16 million in OSW stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $34.86 million in OSW stock with ownership of nearly 137.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:OSW] by around 12,281,896 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 12,722,571 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 29,233,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,238,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSW stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,015,829 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,310,611 shares during the same period.