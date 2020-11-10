why First Solar Inc. [FSLR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $83.56

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] surged by $1.37 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $90.73 during the day while it closed the day at $88.27. The company report on October 28, 2020 that First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Net sales of $928 million.

Net income per share of $1.45.

First Solar Inc. stock has also gained 1.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSLR stock has inclined by 21.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 105.90% and gained 57.74% year-on date.

The market cap for FSLR stock reached $9.40 billion, with 105.97 million shares outstanding and 93.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 4304315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $83.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $86, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on FSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 5.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSLR in the course of the last twelve months was 63.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

FSLR stock trade performance evaluation

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.60 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.94, while it was recorded at 86.22 for the last single week of trading, and 56.68 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Solar Inc. posted 2.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 25.95%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,028 million, or 69.50% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 11,034,682, which is approximately 122.812% of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,516,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $928.32 million in FSLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $627.37 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly -1.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

207 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 12,948,335 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 7,354,958 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 47,983,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,286,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,719,538 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,635,482 shares during the same period.