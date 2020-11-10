Wells Fargo lifts Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ: TNDM] slipped around -12.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $104.82 at the close of the session, down -10.39%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Updated Full Year 2020 Sales Guidance.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and updated its sales guidance for the year ending December 31, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stock is now 75.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TNDM Stock saw the intraday high of $117.84 and lowest of $104.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 123.74, which means current price is +139.92% above from all time high which was touched on 10/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 684.52K shares, TNDM reached a trading volume of 1305335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNDM shares is $121.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on TNDM stock. On June 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TNDM shares from 88 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46.

How has TNDM stock performed recently?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, TNDM shares dropped by -9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.31, while it was recorded at 113.95 for the last single week of trading, and 90.94 for the last 200 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.62 and a Gross Margin at +52.01. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.83.

Return on Total Capital for TNDM is now -9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.45. Additionally, TNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] managed to generate an average of -$23,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 180.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNDM.

Insider trade positions for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]

There are presently around $5,895 million, or 94.00% of TNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNDM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,237,838, which is approximately -8.105% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,019,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $631.01 million in TNDM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $542.41 million in TNDM stock with ownership of nearly -2.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ:TNDM] by around 8,660,266 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 7,405,444 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 40,169,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,235,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNDM stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,277,196 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,125 shares during the same period.