Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Whirlpool Corporation [NYSE: WHR] loss -10.39% or -20.95 points to close at $180.69 with a heavy trading volume of 1133355 shares. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Whirlpool Corporation Announces Chief Legal Officer Succession Plan.

Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Kirsten Hewitt to Retire in Early 2021.

Ava Harter to join Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

It opened the trading session at $205.00, the shares rose to $206.57 and dropped to $180.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WHR points out that the company has recorded 70.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -182.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 676.11K shares, WHR reached to a volume of 1133355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHR shares is $206.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Whirlpool Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Whirlpool Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $178 to $112, while Longbow kept a Buy rating on WHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whirlpool Corporation is set at 7.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for WHR stock

Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, WHR shares dropped by -10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.84, while it was recorded at 194.65 for the last single week of trading, and 144.49 for the last 200 days.

Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.46 and a Gross Margin at +16.03. Whirlpool Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for WHR is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.63. Additionally, WHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] managed to generate an average of $15,377 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Whirlpool Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Whirlpool Corporation posted 4.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Whirlpool Corporation go to 0.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]

There are presently around $10,989 million, or 98.89% of WHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,993,449, which is approximately -5.656% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 6,949,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in WHR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $876.85 million in WHR stock with ownership of nearly 45.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Whirlpool Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Whirlpool Corporation [NYSE:WHR] by around 3,783,649 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 5,990,680 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 51,042,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,817,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WHR stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 581,080 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 862,517 shares during the same period.