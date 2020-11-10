Wall Street Analyst Initiated Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ: PVAC] gained 30.80% on the last trading session, reaching $8.45 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Penn Virginia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

— Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $61 Million and Free Cash Flow of $34 Million for the Third Quarter 2020 —.

Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter 2020.

Penn Virginia Corporation represents 15.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $137.99 million with the latest information. PVAC stock price has been found in the range of $7.27 to $8.8394.

If compared to the average trading volume of 608.14K shares, PVAC reached a trading volume of 1673258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]:

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Penn Virginia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Penn Virginia Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $67, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on PVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn Virginia Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for PVAC stock

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.17. With this latest performance, PVAC shares dropped by -15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 7.44 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.24 and a Gross Margin at +43.43. Penn Virginia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for PVAC is now 17.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.17. Additionally, PVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] managed to generate an average of $750,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Penn Virginia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn Virginia Corporation posted 2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn Virginia Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]

There are presently around $90 million, or 73.90% of PVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,856,673, which is approximately -8.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,007,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.52 million in PVAC stocks shares; and SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P., currently with $8.46 million in PVAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn Virginia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ:PVAC] by around 1,521,837 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,317,208 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,870,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,709,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVAC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,839 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,344,964 shares during the same period.