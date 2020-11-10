Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ: TOUR] jumped around 0.45 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.53 at the close of the session, up 41.67%. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Tuniu Announces US$10 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares representing ordinary shares over the next 12 months.

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. Tuniu plans to fund repurchases from its available cash balance.

Tuniu Corporation stock is now -39.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOUR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.64 and lowest of $1.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.22, which means current price is +110.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 350.70K shares, TOUR reached a trading volume of 3459828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tuniu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Tuniu Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuniu Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

How has TOUR stock performed recently?

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.34. With this latest performance, TOUR shares gained by 37.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.34 for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0642, while it was recorded at 1.1698 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1534 for the last 200 days.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tuniu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tuniu Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuniu Corporation go to -0.01%.

Insider trade positions for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]

There are presently around $19 million, or 10.50% of TOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOUR stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,105,539, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.64% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,090,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.73 million in TOUR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.31 million in TOUR stock with ownership of nearly 23.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ:TOUR] by around 361,342 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 6,378,117 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,620,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,359,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOUR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,207 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 6,124,252 shares during the same period.