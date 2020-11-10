Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] gained 31.53% or 3.32 points to close at $13.85 with a heavy trading volume of 2816078 shares. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

– Reported third quarter net income attributable to all partners of $46.3 million ; represents a 52% increase y/y.

– EBITDA of $67.8 million represented an increase of 31.6% y/y.

It opened the trading session at $12.35, the shares rose to $14.855 and dropped to $12.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DK points out that the company has recorded -31.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -77.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, DK reached to a volume of 2816078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DK shares is $15.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Delek US Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on DK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delek US Holdings Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.88.

Trading performance analysis for DK stock

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.08. With this latest performance, DK shares gained by 14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.74 for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.74, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 17.12 for the last 200 days.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.28.

Return on Total Capital for DK is now 11.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.14. Additionally, DK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] managed to generate an average of $80,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Delek US Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]

There are presently around $1,109 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DK stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 10,539,880, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,255,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.34 million in DK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $97.79 million in DK stock with ownership of nearly 36.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK] by around 7,936,907 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 6,723,238 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 65,405,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,065,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,557,297 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,664,134 shares during the same period.