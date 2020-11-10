Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] Stock trading around $23.44 per share: What’s Next?

Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE: VAPO] plunged by -$4.24 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.00 during the day while it closed the day at $23.44. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Vapotherm Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Third Quarter 2020 Revenue of $30.6 Million Reflects 182.7% Increase Over Prior Year.

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary high velocity therapy, which is used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced third quarter 2020 financial results.

Vapotherm Inc. stock has also loss -18.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VAPO stock has declined by -19.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.97% and gained 92.76% year-on date.

The market cap for VAPO stock reached $614.13 million, with 25.58 million shares outstanding and 20.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 546.89K shares, VAPO reached a trading volume of 2063571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAPO shares is $42.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Vapotherm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2018, representing the official price target for Vapotherm Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on VAPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vapotherm Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

VAPO stock trade performance evaluation

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.72. With this latest performance, VAPO shares dropped by -18.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.08 for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.58, while it was recorded at 28.59 for the last single week of trading, and 26.48 for the last 200 days.

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vapotherm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vapotherm Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vapotherm Inc. go to -2.71%.

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $425 million, or 94.20% of VAPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAPO stocks are: PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 1,884,382, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; PARIAN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,694,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.72 million in VAPO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $35.53 million in VAPO stock with ownership of nearly 8.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE:VAPO] by around 8,664,114 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,662,949 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,812,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,139,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAPO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,405,790 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 752,260 shares during the same period.