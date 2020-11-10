Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $250

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] plunged by -$28.16 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $193.7035 during the day while it closed the day at $177.98. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that executives from the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

29th Annual Credit Suisse Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock has also loss -6.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDOC stock has declined by -3.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.35% and gained 112.59% year-on date.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $26.04 billion, with 144.66 million shares outstanding and 83.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 10921700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $246.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $249, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 11.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 946.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.40.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.10, while it was recorded at 197.32 for the last single week of trading, and 181.28 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to -0.92%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,101 million, or 54.60% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,414,716, which is approximately 16.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,481,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.06 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 3.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

504 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 22,083,553 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 20,901,361 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 58,715,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,700,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,483,505 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,204,754 shares during the same period.