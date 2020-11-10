Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell -68.45% so far this year. What now?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] loss -5.79% or -0.43 points to close at $7.08 with a heavy trading volume of 4661481 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Sabre’s third quarter 2020 earnings materials available on its Investor Relations website.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (NASDAQ: SABR) announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Sabre has posted its third quarter 2020 earnings release, earnings presentation and prepared remarks to its Investor Relations webpage at investors.sabre.com/results.cfm. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Sabre will host a live webcast of its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the impact of COVID-19 on the business. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre’s website at investors.sabre.com.

It opened the trading session at $7.385, the shares rose to $7.68 and dropped to $7.015, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SABR points out that the company has recorded 5.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -114.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.28M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 4661481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $8.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.81, while it was recorded at 7.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.89 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.93. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.03.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now 9.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 364.32. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of $17,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corporation posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $1,933 million, or 87.30% of SABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,882,177, which is approximately -7.275% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,130,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.93 million in SABR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $123.03 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 23.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 80,991,191 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 65,381,399 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 126,685,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,058,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,055,723 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 27,701,902 shares during the same period.