Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] is -34.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [NYSE: RHP] jumped around 15.79 points on Monday, while shares priced at $56.44 at the close of the session, up 38.84%. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 20 20 Highlights :.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stock is now -34.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RHP Stock saw the intraday high of $57.28 and lowest of $47.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.57, which means current price is +325.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 483.80K shares, RHP reached a trading volume of 2811595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RHP shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $92 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $77, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on RHP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

How has RHP stock performed recently?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.84. With this latest performance, RHP shares gained by 32.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.56 for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.76, while it was recorded at 44.06 for the last single week of trading, and 41.69 for the last 200 days.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. go to 15.51%.

Insider trade positions for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]

There are presently around $2,575 million, or 85.80% of RHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,382,537, which is approximately 0.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,824,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.3 million in RHP stocks shares; and EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $216.17 million in RHP stock with ownership of nearly 109.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [NYSE:RHP] by around 6,915,048 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 8,858,556 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 29,844,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,618,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,378,008 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,286,980 shares during the same period.