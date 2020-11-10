Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] moved down -2.66: Why It’s Important

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] loss -2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $58.57 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2020 that ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Investors of Important December 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – RCL.

Royal Caribbean Group represents 209.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.47 billion with the latest information. RCL stock price has been found in the range of $58.20 to $59.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.07M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 4224079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $59.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $52, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on RCL stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RCL shares from 55 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.48.

Trading performance analysis for RCL stock

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.08, while it was recorded at 58.06 for the last single week of trading, and 59.15 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]

There are presently around $7,715 million, or 60.20% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,467,530, which is approximately -2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 16,484,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $965.51 million in RCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $717.01 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

267 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 14,186,813 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 24,514,871 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 93,020,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,721,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,053,052 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 6,505,012 shares during the same period.