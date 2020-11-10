Regency Centers Corporation [REG] fell -27.15% so far this year. What now?

Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ: REG] traded at a high on 11/09/20, posting a 34.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.96. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Regency Centers Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / Regency Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:REG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69740.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5278785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Regency Centers Corporation stands at 9.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.68%.

The market cap for REG stock reached $8.29 billion, with 169.64 million shares outstanding and 167.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, REG reached a trading volume of 5278785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regency Centers Corporation [REG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REG shares is $46.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Regency Centers Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Regency Centers Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on REG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regency Centers Corporation is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for REG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for REG in the course of the last twelve months was 39.93.

How has REG stock performed recently?

Regency Centers Corporation [REG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.96. With this latest performance, REG shares gained by 16.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.00 for Regency Centers Corporation [REG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.63, while it was recorded at 37.90 for the last single week of trading, and 44.27 for the last 200 days.

Regency Centers Corporation [REG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regency Centers Corporation [REG] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.39 and a Gross Margin at +41.83. Regency Centers Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for REG is now 2.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regency Centers Corporation [REG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.67. Additionally, REG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regency Centers Corporation [REG] managed to generate an average of $532,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Regency Centers Corporation [REG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regency Centers Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regency Centers Corporation go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for Regency Centers Corporation [REG]

There are presently around $7,467 million, or 98.60% of REG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,646,646, which is approximately -1.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,218,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $791.36 million in REG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $520.56 million in REG stock with ownership of nearly -1.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regency Centers Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ:REG] by around 20,758,574 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 20,517,335 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 121,187,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,463,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,791,098 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,356,412 shares during the same period.