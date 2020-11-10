Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] fell -14.56% so far this year. What now?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RETA] jumped around 42.77 points on Monday, while shares priced at $174.66 at the close of the session, up 32.43%. The company report on November 9, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RETA.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Reata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RETA) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Sherman Division, and docketed under 20-cv-00796, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Reata securities between October 15, 2019 and August 7, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Reata securities during the class period, you have until December 14, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -14.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RETA Stock saw the intraday high of $175.52 and lowest of $148.495 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 257.96, which means current price is +98.09% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 340.00K shares, RETA reached a trading volume of 1330345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 7.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 373.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.67.

How has RETA stock performed recently?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.94. With this latest performance, RETA shares gained by 59.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.98 for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.06, while it was recorded at 136.90 for the last single week of trading, and 146.46 for the last 200 days.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1075.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1094.28.

Return on Total Capital for RETA is now -77.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -213.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.73. Additionally, RETA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] managed to generate an average of -$1,318,955 per employee.Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Earnings analysis for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -5.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RETA.

Insider trade positions for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]

There are presently around $3,977 million, or 82.40% of RETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,741,699, which is approximately 23.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CPMG INC, holding 3,063,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.08 million in RETA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $384.87 million in RETA stock with ownership of nearly -1.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RETA] by around 3,135,477 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 2,313,402 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 17,321,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,770,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 862,379 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 960,519 shares during the same period.