NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] Revenue clocked in at $1.14 billion, up 18.52% YTD: What’s Next?

NETGEAR Inc. [NASDAQ: NTGR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.62%.

Over the last 12 months, NTGR stock rose by 4.80%. The one-year NETGEAR Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.65. The average equity rating for NTGR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $886.90 million, with 30.04 million shares outstanding and 29.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 315.46K shares, NTGR stock reached a trading volume of 1323777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTGR shares is $42.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for NETGEAR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for NETGEAR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27.50, while BWS Financial analysts kept a Hold rating on NTGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NETGEAR Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTGR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

NTGR Stock Performance Analysis:

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.62. With this latest performance, NTGR shares dropped by -15.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.07, while it was recorded at 31.95 for the last single week of trading, and 26.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NETGEAR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.72 and a Gross Margin at +28.72. NETGEAR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.59.

Return on Total Capital for NTGR is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.72. Additionally, NTGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] managed to generate an average of $31,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.NETGEAR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

NTGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NETGEAR Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTGR.

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $876 million, or 99.70% of NTGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,621,485, which is approximately -1.445% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,007,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.35 million in NTGR stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $66.85 million in NTGR stock with ownership of nearly -0.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NETGEAR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in NETGEAR Inc. [NASDAQ:NTGR] by around 2,803,474 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,883,402 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 24,465,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,152,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTGR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 908,645 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 757,374 shares during the same period.