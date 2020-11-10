Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] Revenue clocked in at $9.30 million, down -26.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRR] gained 43.26% or 0.77 points to close at $2.55 with a heavy trading volume of 1919723 shares. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Private Placement of up to $5.0 Million of Convertible Debentures.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the “Company” or “Medalist”), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with YA II PN, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership managed by Yorkville Advisor Global, LP (the “Purchaser”), pursuant to which Medalist will issue and sell convertible debentures in an aggregate principal amount of up to $5.0 million to the Purchaser pursuant to a private offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The private placement of such convertible debentures is subject to customary closing conditions. CEO Tim Messier commented: “I am very pleased with this financing as it gives us capital for property acquisitions, strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with additional operating capital.”.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

It opened the trading session at $1.91, the shares rose to $3.58 and dropped to $1.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDRR points out that the company has recorded 50.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -147.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, MDRR reached to a volume of 1919723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for MDRR stock

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.92. With this latest performance, MDRR shares gained by 116.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.16 and a Gross Margin at +13.49. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.43.

Return on Total Capital for MDRR is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 327.17. Additionally, MDRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of MDRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRR stocks are: NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO with ownership of 43,983, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 15,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in MDRR stocks shares; and MOLONEY SECURITIES ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $40000.0 in MDRR stock with ownership of nearly 10.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRR] by around 18,321 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 40,372 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 45,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,845 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 35,936 shares during the same period.