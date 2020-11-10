Maxim Group lifts Ebix Inc. [EBIX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ: EBIX] gained 35.79% or 6.95 points to close at $26.37 with a heavy trading volume of 1131902 shares. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Ebix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $21.06, the shares rose to $26.88 and dropped to $21.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EBIX points out that the company has recorded 30.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -201.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 244.95K shares, EBIX reached to a volume of 1131902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ebix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price from $88 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2017, representing the official price target for Ebix Inc. stock. On March 15, 2011, analysts increased their price target for EBIX shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebix Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.79. With this latest performance, EBIX shares gained by 23.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.65 for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.52, while it was recorded at 20.84 for the last single week of trading, and 22.42 for the last 200 days.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebix Inc. [EBIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.96 and a Gross Margin at +62.17. Ebix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.66.

Return on Total Capital for EBIX is now 10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.75. Additionally, EBIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] managed to generate an average of $12,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Ebix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ebix Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ebix Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ebix Inc. [EBIX]

There are presently around $655 million, or 83.40% of EBIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,509,645, which is approximately -1.753% of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,701,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.25 million in EBIX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $44.73 million in EBIX stock with ownership of nearly -5.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ebix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ:EBIX] by around 2,804,140 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,488,488 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 19,555,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,848,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBIX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 792,053 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 705,676 shares during the same period.