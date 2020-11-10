Market cap of Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] reaches 3.79B – now what?

Stamps.com Inc. [NASDAQ: STMP] price plunged by -15.05 percent to reach at -$33.75. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Stamps.com Reports Third Quarter Results.

Stamps.com® (Nasdaq: STMP), the leading provider of postage online and shipping software, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights .

A sum of 1013765 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 329.37K shares. Stamps.com Inc. shares reached a high of $217.082 and dropped to a low of $190.21 until finishing in the latest session at $190.52.

The one-year STMP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.29. The average equity rating for STMP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STMP shares is $342.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Stamps.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Stamps.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62.50 to $80, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on STMP stock. On October 04, 2019, analysts increased their price target for STMP shares from 50 to 62.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stamps.com Inc. is set at 15.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for STMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for STMP in the course of the last twelve months was 25.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

STMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.64. With this latest performance, STMP shares dropped by -27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.31 for Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.97, while it was recorded at 226.47 for the last single week of trading, and 190.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stamps.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.36 and a Gross Margin at +68.98. Stamps.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.36.

Return on Total Capital for STMP is now 13.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.51. Additionally, STMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] managed to generate an average of $45,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Stamps.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

STMP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stamps.com Inc. posted 2.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 105.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stamps.com Inc. go to 15.00%.

Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,987 million, or 90.00% of STMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,681,329, which is approximately 7.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,819,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.57 million in STMP stocks shares; and DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN, currently with $195.63 million in STMP stock with ownership of nearly -25.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stamps.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Stamps.com Inc. [NASDAQ:STMP] by around 2,585,184 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 2,279,028 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 10,813,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,677,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STMP stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,585 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 249,818 shares during the same period.