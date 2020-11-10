Market cap of New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] reaches 3.57B – now what?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] closed the trading session at $7.81 on 11/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.75, while the highest price level was $8.18. The company report on October 28, 2020 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68584.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.02 percent and weekly performance of -6.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 4733795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $11.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on NYCB stock. On April 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NYCB shares from 11.50 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 8.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,240 million, or 63.50% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC with ownership of 53,225,498, which is approximately -6.22% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,097,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.83 million in NYCB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $331.17 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -3.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

171 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 18,128,261 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 19,389,247 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 249,292,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,810,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,182,964 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,584,594 shares during the same period.