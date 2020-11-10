Market cap of Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] reaches 13.00B – now what?

Logitech International S.A. [NASDAQ: LOGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -19.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.77%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Logitech G Teams up With Riot Games for an Exclusive League of Legends Partnership.

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, and Riot Games, creator of League of Legends, the most-played PC game in the world, today announced an exclusive new multi-year partnership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005079/en/.

Over the last 12 months, LOGI stock rose by 82.72%. The one-year Logitech International S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.85. The average equity rating for LOGI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.00 billion, with 168.65 million shares outstanding and 167.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 720.67K shares, LOGI stock reached a trading volume of 5052497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOGI shares is $101.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Logitech International S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Logitech International S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $65, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on LOGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Logitech International S.A. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOGI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

LOGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.77. With this latest performance, LOGI shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.64, while it was recorded at 88.27 for the last single week of trading, and 60.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Logitech International S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.13 and a Gross Margin at +37.18. Logitech International S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Return on Total Capital for LOGI is now 22.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.05. Additionally, LOGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] managed to generate an average of $67,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Logitech International S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

LOGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Logitech International S.A. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Logitech International S.A. go to 24.62%.

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,824 million, or 32.50% of LOGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOGI stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 6,437,804, which is approximately -3.212% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,114,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.24 million in LOGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $351.15 million in LOGI stock with ownership of nearly 1.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Logitech International S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Logitech International S.A. [NASDAQ:LOGI] by around 6,077,084 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 7,937,632 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 49,524,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,539,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOGI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,232,959 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 765,466 shares during the same period.