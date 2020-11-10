Market cap of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] reaches 93.50M – now what?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.91% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.52%. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Partnership with Dr. Jen Welter, NFL’s First Female Coach.

Partnership designed to generate greater awareness of women in football and young athletes through a combination of in-person events and original media programming.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced a partnership with Dr. Jen Welter, the first female to coach in the NFL, that will help support the growth of the Company’s events and media divisions.

Over the last 12 months, HOFV stock dropped by -68.49%.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.50 million, with 32.74 million shares outstanding and 4.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, HOFV stock reached a trading volume of 1531492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.52. With this latest performance, HOFV shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.40% of HOFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOFV stocks are: OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 463,022, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; VERTEX ONE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 262,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in HOFV stocks shares; and STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC, currently with $0.33 million in HOFV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ:HOFV] by around 178,099 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 7,730,074 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 6,808,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,100,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOFV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,099 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 6,231,767 shares during the same period.