Tuesday, November 10, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] reaches 4.90B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Market

Imperial Capital slashes price target on Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Resideo Technologies Inc. gained 35.59% on the last trading session, reaching $15.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November...
Read more
Finance

why Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $165.41

Brandon Evans - 0
Caterpillar Inc. slipped around -12.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $155.23 at the close of the session, down -7.43%. The company...
Read more
Finance

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] Is Currently -9.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Gulfport Energy Corporation traded at a low on 11/06/20, posting a -9.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25. The...
Read more
Companies

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell -3.10% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Campbell Soup Company traded at a high on 11/03/20, posting a 0.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.89. The...
Read more

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] gained 4.14% or 1.38 points to close at $34.74 with a heavy trading volume of 4343897 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Futu to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19, 2020.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on November 19, 2020.

Futu’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

It opened the trading session at $34.52, the shares rose to $36.825 and dropped to $33.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUTU points out that the company has recorded 182.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -325.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 4343897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $36.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.17.

Trading performance analysis for FUTU stock

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.85. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.93, while it was recorded at 31.71 for the last single week of trading, and 21.56 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Futu Holdings Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 15.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $86 million, or 8.60% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 384,602, which is approximately 5667.876% of the company’s market cap and around 1.16% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 309,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.74 million in FUTU stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $10.13 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 2,181,690 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,636,231 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,333,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,484,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,678,284 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,593,919 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBrixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is -48.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleMurphy Oil Corporation [MUR] fell -73.73% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Companies

Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] Revenue clocked in at $129.40 million, down -61.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Sotherly Hotels Inc. price surged by 64.33 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Sotherly Hotels, Inc....
Read more
Companies

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Stock trading around $4.73 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 228.45% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] moved down -2.66: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Royal Caribbean Group loss -2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $58.57 price per share at the time. The company report on November...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

Is Automated Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Processing Inc Is Gaining Amid Improving Market Conditions?

Admin - 0
Automated Data Processing Inc. (ADP) concluded Monday trading with an increase of 2.20% to reach $169.89. The professional services developer has gained increased more than...
Read more
Market

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] is 10.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
AngloGold Ashanti Limited loss -10.23% on the last trading session, reaching $24.74 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more
Industry

For Hersha Hospitality Trust [HT], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Hersha Hospitality Trust surged by $2.56 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.87 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] gaining to $225. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Veeva Systems Inc. traded at a low on 11/09/20, posting a -10.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $269.04. The...
Read more
Companies

Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] Revenue clocked in at $129.40 million, down -61.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Sotherly Hotels Inc. price surged by 64.33 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Sotherly Hotels, Inc....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

Is Automated Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Processing Inc Is Gaining Amid Improving Market Conditions?

Admin - 0
Automated Data Processing Inc. (ADP) concluded Monday trading with an increase of 2.20% to reach $169.89. The professional services developer has gained increased more than...
Read more
Market

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] is 10.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
AngloGold Ashanti Limited loss -10.23% on the last trading session, reaching $24.74 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more

Popular Category