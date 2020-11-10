Market cap of Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] reaches 4.90B – now what?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] gained 4.14% or 1.38 points to close at $34.74 with a heavy trading volume of 4343897 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Futu to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19, 2020.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on November 19, 2020.

Futu’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

It opened the trading session at $34.52, the shares rose to $36.825 and dropped to $33.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUTU points out that the company has recorded 182.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -325.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 4343897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $36.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.17.

Trading performance analysis for FUTU stock

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.85. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.93, while it was recorded at 31.71 for the last single week of trading, and 21.56 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Futu Holdings Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 15.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $86 million, or 8.60% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 384,602, which is approximately 5667.876% of the company’s market cap and around 1.16% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 309,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.74 million in FUTU stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $10.13 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 2,181,690 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,636,231 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,333,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,484,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,678,284 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,593,919 shares during the same period.