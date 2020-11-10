Market cap of eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] reaches 2.91B – now what?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] price plunged by -12.52 percent to reach at -$5.96. The company report on November 9, 2020 that eXp World Holdings Reports Record Third Quarter Financial Results.

Q3 2020 Revenues Increase 100% to $564 Million, Drives Net Income of $14.9 Million.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), the parent company for eXp Realty and Virbela, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

A sum of 1576481 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. eXp World Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $51.39 and dropped to a low of $41.605 until finishing in the latest session at $41.66.

The one-year EXPI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.19. The average equity rating for EXPI stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, EXPI shares dropped by -29.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 369.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 334.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.04, while it was recorded at 45.53 for the last single week of trading, and 22.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eXp World Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.90 and a Gross Margin at +8.58. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for EXPI is now -19.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.14. Additionally, EXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] managed to generate an average of -$15,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.87.eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

EXPI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $471 million, or 16.00% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,618,064, which is approximately 13.793% of the company’s market cap and around 57.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,733,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.21 million in EXPI stocks shares; and PHOENICIAN CAPITAL LLC, currently with $31.26 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eXp World Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 3,094,305 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 241,915 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,969,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,305,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,781,203 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 141,113 shares during the same period.