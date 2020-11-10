Market cap of 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] reaches 3.00B – now what?

21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] closed the trading session at $23.35 on 11/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.9211, while the highest price level was $26.69. The company report on November 4, 2020 that 21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time, or 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 222.07 percent and weekly performance of -0.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, VNET reached to a volume of 4271095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $33.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for 21Vianet Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 21Vianet Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 21Vianet Group Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNET in the course of the last twelve months was 74.29.

VNET stock trade performance evaluation

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, VNET shares gained by 1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.81, while it was recorded at 25.00 for the last single week of trading, and 18.83 for the last 200 days.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63 and a Gross Margin at +23.41. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.26. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$11,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.21Vianet Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,274 million, or 61.30% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 7,078,017, which is approximately 6.447% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 6,022,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.62 million in VNET stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $62.28 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly -35.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in 21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 15,395,798 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 9,620,513 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 29,542,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,559,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,247,642 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,443,388 shares during the same period.