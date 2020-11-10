Market Analysts see Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] gaining to $225. Time to buy?

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] traded at a low on 11/09/20, posting a -10.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $269.04. The company report on November 9, 2020 that European Survey Shows Quality Customer Reference Data Critical to Digital Engagement.

77% have data initiatives underway to gain a complete view of customers and support digital transformation efforts.

According to new research from Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), customer data is critical to digital transformation initiatives for European life sciences companies. Findings from the Veeva 2020 European Customer Data Survey reveal that commercial data leaders recognize the value in harmonizing data for a 360-degree view of customers, with 77% citing it as the main driver for better customer data. This is especially critical as more companies transition to digital engagement as a primary way to connect with healthcare professionals (HCPs).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1497333 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Veeva Systems Inc. stands at 5.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.99%.

The market cap for VEEV stock reached $40.25 billion, with 150.41 million shares outstanding and 134.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 802.98K shares, VEEV reached a trading volume of 1497333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $303.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $235 to $310. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Veeva Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 12.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.00.

How has VEEV stock performed recently?

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, VEEV shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 283.42, while it was recorded at 284.23 for the last single week of trading, and 220.62 for the last 200 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.92 and a Gross Margin at +71.97. Veeva Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.27.

Return on Total Capital for VEEV is now 19.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.29. Additionally, VEEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] managed to generate an average of $86,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veeva Systems Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 16.73%.

Insider trade positions for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

There are presently around $31,881 million, or 90.20% of VEEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 14,071,575, which is approximately 0.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,890,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.61 billion in VEEV stock with ownership of nearly -1.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veeva Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV] by around 6,811,438 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 12,167,200 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 99,518,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,497,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEV stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,658,189 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 959,440 shares during the same period.