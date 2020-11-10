Market Analysts see Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gaining to $14.50. Time to buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] gained 31.03% or 3.86 points to close at $16.30 with a heavy trading volume of 8469768 shares. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $14.565, the shares rose to $18.54 and dropped to $14.565, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEB points out that the company has recorded 64.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -202.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, PEB reached to a volume of 8469768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $13.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $12.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $15, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on PEB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for PEB stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.56. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.47 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.98, while it was recorded at 13.46 for the last single week of trading, and 13.70 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

There are presently around $2,218 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,967,589, which is approximately -2.578% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,630,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.69 million in PEB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $107.3 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly -6.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 25,437,358 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 36,277,870 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 74,335,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,050,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,556,637 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 17,437,090 shares during the same period.