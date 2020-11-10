Market Analysts see Niu Technologies [NIU] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Niu Technologies [NASDAQ: NIU] price plunged by -10.72 percent to reach at -$3.35. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Niu Technologies to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 23, 2020.

Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 before the market opens on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The corporate presentation and financials spreadsheets will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

A sum of 2545416 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. Niu Technologies shares reached a high of $31.49 and dropped to a low of $27.75 until finishing in the latest session at $27.89.

The one-year NIU stock forecast points to a potential downside of 0.0. The average equity rating for NIU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Niu Technologies [NIU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIU shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Niu Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Niu Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $24, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on NIU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Niu Technologies is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

NIU Stock Performance Analysis:

Niu Technologies [NIU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, NIU shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 200.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Niu Technologies [NIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.94, while it was recorded at 30.37 for the last single week of trading, and 15.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Niu Technologies Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Niu Technologies [NIU] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.56 and a Gross Margin at +22.19. Niu Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Total Capital for NIU is now 17.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Niu Technologies [NIU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.47. Additionally, NIU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Niu Technologies [NIU] managed to generate an average of $52,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Niu Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

NIU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Niu Technologies posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Niu Technologies go to 5.86%.

Niu Technologies [NIU] Insider Position Details

Positions in Niu Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Niu Technologies [NASDAQ:NIU] by around 3,941,434 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 338,729 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 10,527,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,807,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIU stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,022,285 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,992 shares during the same period.