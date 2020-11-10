Market Analysts see Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] falling to $7. Time to buy?

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.03%. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020.

Record third quarter revenue of $59.2 million, up 15% year over year.

GAAP basic EPS of $(0.03) and Non-GAAP EPS of $(0.01).

Over the last 12 months, LLNW stock dropped by -7.64%. The average equity rating for LLNW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $517.10 million, with 122.36 million shares outstanding and 118.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, LLNW stock reached a trading volume of 4504061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on LLNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

LLNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.03. With this latest performance, LLNW shares dropped by -32.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.10 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 5.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Limelight Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.21. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.00.

Return on Total Capital for LLNW is now -9.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.33. Additionally, LLNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] managed to generate an average of -$26,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

LLNW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Limelight Networks Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $392 million, or 81.60% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,653,064, which is approximately -1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,240,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.9 million in LLNW stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $23.78 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 34.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limelight Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 20,912,804 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 21,584,331 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 55,717,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,214,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,649,106 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,277,702 shares during the same period.