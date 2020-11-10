Market Analysts see Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] gaining to $66. Time to buy?

Copa Holdings S.A. [NYSE: CPA] gained 32.99% or 16.88 points to close at $68.04 with a heavy trading volume of 1705135 shares. The company report on October 24, 2020 that Copa Holdings Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:.

Earnings Release – Third Quarter 2020.

It opened the trading session at $61.99, the shares rose to $69.23 and dropped to $61.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPA points out that the company has recorded 67.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -183.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 434.04K shares, CPA reached to a volume of 1705135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPA shares is $68.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Copa Holdings S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Copa Holdings S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copa Holdings S.A. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for CPA stock

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.28. With this latest performance, CPA shares gained by 28.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.52 for Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.45, while it was recorded at 53.26 for the last single week of trading, and 55.72 for the last 200 days.

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.09 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Copa Holdings S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.12.

Return on Total Capital for CPA is now 13.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.29. Additionally, CPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] managed to generate an average of $27,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Copa Holdings S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copa Holdings S.A. posted 2.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copa Holdings S.A. go to -12.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]

There are presently around $2,120 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 4,482,281, which is approximately 42.081% of the company’s market cap and around 25.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,132,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.14 million in CPA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $169.27 million in CPA stock with ownership of nearly 1.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Copa Holdings S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Copa Holdings S.A. [NYSE:CPA] by around 8,192,519 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 5,145,729 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 17,818,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,156,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,704,243 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,817,059 shares during the same period.