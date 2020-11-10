Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] is -32.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LIND] jumped around 2.93 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.02 at the close of the session, up 36.22%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stock is now -32.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LIND Stock saw the intraday high of $11.25 and lowest of $9.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.34, which means current price is +266.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 528.70K shares, LIND reached a trading volume of 1680890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIND shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $6, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on LIND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

How has LIND stock performed recently?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.86. With this latest performance, LIND shares gained by 25.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.19, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.68 and a Gross Margin at +43.93. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for LIND is now 9.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.09. Additionally, LIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] managed to generate an average of $25,158 per employee.Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]

There are presently around $280 million, or 56.40% of LIND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIND stocks are: VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 4,923,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,043,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.52 million in LIND stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $19.04 million in LIND stock with ownership of nearly 1.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LIND] by around 3,900,303 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,931,407 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 16,592,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,423,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIND stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,217,273 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,233,909 shares during the same period.

