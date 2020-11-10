Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] Revenue clocked in at $136.30 million, up 76.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Lakeland Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: LAKE] closed the trading session at $19.04 on 11/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.61, while the highest price level was $20.80. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Lakeland Industries to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events.

DECATUR, AL / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the “Company” or “Lakeland”), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Event: 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select ConferenceDate: Tuesday, November 17, 2020Virtual 1×1 Meetings: 8:00 a.m. – 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 76.30 percent and weekly performance of -14.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 492.27K shares, LAKE reached to a volume of 1049038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAKE shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Lakeland Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Lakeland Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on LAKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lakeland Industries Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAKE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

LAKE stock trade performance evaluation

Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.81. With this latest performance, LAKE shares dropped by -16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.66 for Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.82, while it was recorded at 22.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.77 for the last 200 days.

Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lakeland Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lakeland Industries Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lakeland Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

Lakeland Industries Inc. [LAKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $107 million, or 73.10% of LAKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAKE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 649,802, which is approximately 1.468% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 626,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.92 million in LAKE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $11.5 million in LAKE stock with ownership of nearly -0.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Lakeland Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:LAKE] by around 1,995,842 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 801,951 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,795,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,593,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAKE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,087,704 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 507,828 shares during the same period.