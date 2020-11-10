KB Home [KBH] Is Currently -10.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] closed the trading session at $30.39 on 11/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.29, while the highest price level was $35.11. The company report on October 30, 2020 that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Azalea Hills, Its Latest New-home Community in Jacksonville, Florida.

Homebuilder’s new-home community in Jacksonville offers personalized, new homes in a commuter-friendly location priced from the $210,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Azalea Hills, a new, single-family home community in Northeast Jacksonville. This tranquil community offers beautiful homesites with wooded and pond views.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.32 percent and weekly performance of -8.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, KBH reached to a volume of 5471841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $43.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for KB Home stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.04.

KBH stock trade performance evaluation

KB Home [KBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.77. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -25.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.33, while it was recorded at 33.94 for the last single week of trading, and 31.90 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.59 and a Gross Margin at +18.61. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.87.

Return on Total Capital for KBH is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Home [KBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.38. Additionally, KBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KB Home [KBH] managed to generate an average of $124,835 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KB Home [KBH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KB Home posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 17.50%.

KB Home [KBH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,441 million, or 93.40% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,845,961, which is approximately 0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,189,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.87 million in KBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $141.58 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 137.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 13,135,962 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 15,978,588 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 51,205,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,319,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,507,946 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,627,403 shares during the same period.