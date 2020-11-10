Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] is 95.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.27 during the day while it closed the day at $3.65. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announced that it entered into a binding term sheet (the “Biding Term Sheet”) with Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) (“Haitaoche”) on November 3, 2020 and that it has made certain changes to its senior management team.

Binding Term Sheet with Haitaoche.

Kaixin Auto Holdings stock has also gained 6.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KXIN stock has inclined by 247.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 250.96% and gained 95.19% year-on date.

The market cap for KXIN stock reached $241.23 million, with 33.15 million shares outstanding and 1.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, KXIN reached a trading volume of 4793936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, KXIN shares gained by 588.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 250.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.11 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.73, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 1.14 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.73 and a Gross Margin at -1.64. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.78.

Return on Total Capital for KXIN is now -51.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81. Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$165,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 513.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.60% of KXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: CSS LLC/IL with ownership of 140,661, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 84,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in KXIN stocks shares; and OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $0.25 million in KXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ:KXIN] by around 1,131 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 28,175 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 333,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KXIN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 28,175 shares during the same period.