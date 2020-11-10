JMP Securities slashes price target on Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] – find out why.

Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE: FVRR] plunged by -$34.93 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $181.08 during the day while it closed the day at $154.07. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Fiverr International Ltd to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020/ Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Fiverr International Ltd. stock has also gained 1.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FVRR stock has inclined by 46.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 182.39% and gained 555.62% year-on date.

The market cap for FVRR stock reached $5.03 billion, with 35.28 million shares outstanding and 21.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, FVRR reached a trading volume of 4989798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $172.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $155 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on FVRR stock. On August 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FVRR shares from 53 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd. is set at 13.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 612.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

FVRR stock trade performance evaluation

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, FVRR shares dropped by -4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 599.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.10, while it was recorded at 167.15 for the last single week of trading, and 79.35 for the last 200 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.51. Fiverr International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.91.

Return on Total Capital for FVRR is now -33.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.04. Additionally, FVRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] managed to generate an average of -$81,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Fiverr International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiverr International Ltd. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FVRR.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,900 million, or 59.30% of FVRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FVRR stocks are: DEER VII & CO. LTD. with ownership of 3,469,801, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 39.90% of the total institutional ownership; ACCEL LONDON III ASSOCIATES L.P., holding 2,746,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.09 million in FVRR stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $118.43 million in FVRR stock with ownership of nearly 95.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiverr International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE:FVRR] by around 6,928,651 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,287,719 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 8,603,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,819,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FVRR stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,855,425 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 630,103 shares during the same period.