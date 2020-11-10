Jefferies slashes price target on Chewy Inc. [CHWY] – find out why.

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.14%. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Chewy Launches Innovative Telehealth Service for Pets, With Plans to Expand Nationwide.

Pet parents now able to connect with veterinarians from the comfort of their home.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), the leader in pet e-commerce, announced a new telehealth service today, called “Connect With a Vet,” that allows pet parents and veterinarians to leverage the company’s proprietary tele-triage platform to preserve continuous veterinarian care and support amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last 12 months, CHWY stock rose by 170.07%. The one-year Chewy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.1. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.57 billion, with 404.38 million shares outstanding and 75.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, CHWY stock reached a trading volume of 8051689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $71.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $62 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $49, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CHWY stock. On September 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CHWY shares from 48 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.15, while it was recorded at 66.26 for the last single week of trading, and 46.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.60. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.58.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

CHWY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,089 million, or 89.30% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 320,266,549, which is approximately 0.245% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 24,255,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $332.02 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 3.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 32,559,389 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 11,986,890 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 359,529,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,076,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,730,324 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,354,991 shares during the same period.