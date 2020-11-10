Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] stock Reiterated by Cowen analyst, price target now $16

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 50.83% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 52.93%. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (“we” or the “Company”), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. (“Hawaiian”), today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 – Key Financial Metrics .

Over the last 12 months, HA stock dropped by -30.69%. The one-year Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -47.84. The average equity rating for HA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $992.27 million, with 46.00 million shares outstanding and 45.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 975.72K shares, HA stock reached a trading volume of 8184899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HA shares is $14.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HA shares from 23 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.61.

HA Stock Performance Analysis:

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.93. With this latest performance, HA shares gained by 52.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.20 for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.85, while it was recorded at 15.31 for the last single week of trading, and 15.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hawaiian Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.40 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.92.

Return on Total Capital for HA is now 15.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.92. Additionally, HA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] managed to generate an average of $30,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

HA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HA.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $762 million, or 80.80% of HA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,647,918, which is approximately -3.18% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,402,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.97 million in HA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $77.09 million in HA stock with ownership of nearly 1.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HA] by around 5,089,526 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 6,557,757 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 24,830,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,477,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,010,513 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,106,187 shares during the same period.