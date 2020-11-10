For The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [NASDAQ: CHEF] traded at a high on 11/09/20, posting a 42.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.06. The company report on November 4, 2020 that The Chefs’ Warehouse Announces Two New Board Members.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America, today announced the election of Aylwin Lewis and Ivy Brown to serve on its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021. In addition, Mr. Lewis will serve as a member of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee of the Board of Directors and Ms. Brown will serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

“We are very excited to welcome Aylwin and Ivy as new independent directors to our Board,” said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. “Aylwin’s extensive operations, marketing, and culture building experience at public retail and restaurant companies and Ivy’s extensive operations, finance and logistics experience make for two incredible additions to our Board. I am looking forward to their expert guidance as we work together to grow our business in this current pandemic and beyond.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4484378 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stands at 7.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.29%.

The market cap for CHEF stock reached $740.03 million, with 36.28 million shares outstanding and 32.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 858.35K shares, CHEF reached a trading volume of 4484378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHEF shares is $18.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHEF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHEF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.44. With this latest performance, CHEF shares gained by 27.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.80 for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.44, while it was recorded at 14.88 for the last single week of trading, and 16.97 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +25.53. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.52.

Return on Total Capital for CHEF is now 7.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.24. Additionally, CHEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] managed to generate an average of $9,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. go to 21.20%.

There are presently around $597 million, or 79.30% of CHEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,846,603, which is approximately 10.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,881,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.84 million in CHEF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43.38 million in CHEF stock with ownership of nearly 18.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [NASDAQ:CHEF] by around 8,249,123 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,782,931 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,738,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,770,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,123,750 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 602,554 shares during the same period.