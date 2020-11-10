For Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT], Analyst sees a rise to $212. What next?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] slipped around -19.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $125.66 at the close of the session, down -13.43%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments.

– Net product sales of $121.4 million, a 23% increase over same quarter of prior year –.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -2.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SRPT Stock saw the intraday high of $142.88 and lowest of $123.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 175.00, which means current price is +60.98% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 661.03K shares, SRPT reached a trading volume of 4481670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $193.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $167, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SRPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 6.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRPT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

How has SRPT stock performed recently?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.54. With this latest performance, SRPT shares dropped by -13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.91 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.31, while it was recorded at 140.27 for the last single week of trading, and 135.82 for the last 200 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings analysis for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. posted -3.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -69.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.20%.

Insider trade positions for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]

There are presently around $9,450 million, or 94.80% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,824,854, which is approximately 5.53% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,117,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $894.41 million in SRPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $685.55 million in SRPT stock with ownership of nearly 1.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT] by around 8,282,634 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 7,507,036 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 59,411,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,201,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRPT stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 945,233 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,082,120 shares during the same period.