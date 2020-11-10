DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock Initiated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $280

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.96%. The company report on September 30, 2020 that DocuSign expands agreement cloud with new AI solution for incoming contract analysis and negotiation.

Release builds on AI acquisition of Seal Software, streamlines risk management for inbound contracts.

As part of its drive to bring the power of artificial intelligence to the broader agreement process, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today released DocuSign Analyzer, the AI-powered contract analytics solution designed for incoming agreements.

Over the last 12 months, DOCU stock rose by 196.12%. The one-year DocuSign Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.41. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.39 billion, with 184.86 million shares outstanding and 181.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, DOCU stock reached a trading volume of 11602819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $251.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 12.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 72.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 279.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.99, while it was recorded at 221.90 for the last single week of trading, and 155.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.87 and a Gross Margin at +73.79. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.39.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -17.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.70. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$53,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DOCU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 31.20%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,818 million, or 77.00% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,254,753, which is approximately -17.735% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,953,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.22 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 12.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 24,654,009 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 26,843,541 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 94,343,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,841,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,784,800 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,634,364 shares during the same period.