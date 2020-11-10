Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Stock trading around $24.74 per share: What’s Next?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] price plunged by -5.57 percent to reach at -$1.46. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69094.

A sum of 4637660 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.87M shares. Diamondback Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $26.35 and dropped to a low of $24.57 until finishing in the latest session at $24.74.

The average equity rating for FANG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FANG stock. On July 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FANG shares from 40 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

FANG Stock Performance Analysis:

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, FANG shares dropped by -20.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.72 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.54, while it was recorded at 26.78 for the last single week of trading, and 41.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diamondback Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.46 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.05.

Return on Total Capital for FANG is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.65. Additionally, FANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] managed to generate an average of $337,079 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

FANG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 13.45%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,588 million, or 95.00% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 19,326,796, which is approximately -1.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,569,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.4 million in FANG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $359.52 million in FANG stock with ownership of nearly -6.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 10,315,567 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 20,863,311 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 113,865,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,044,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,572,576 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 8,235,597 shares during the same period.