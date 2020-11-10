Denny’s Corporation [DENN] Is Currently 36.56 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ: DENN] gained 36.56% on the last trading session, reaching $12.40 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Denny’s Corporation Reports Results For Third Quarter 2020.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today reported results for its third quarter ended September 23, 2020 and provided a business update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations.

John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am encouraged by our sequential sales improvement over the course of the third quarter, despite the continued disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the full-service restaurant industry. This progress would not have been possible without the continued dedication of all Denny’s team members who remain focused on health and safety protocols as they implement innovations, such as enhancements to our Denny’s on Demand platform, curbside ordering, and outdoor dining. During the third quarter, we also launched a new streamlined menu consisting of well-known classic dishes and new seasonal items. I am confident that Denny’s is well-positioned to effectively navigate through the pandemic while preparing for future growth.”.

Denny’s Corporation represents 63.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $796.82 million with the latest information. DENN stock price has been found in the range of $10.39 to $12.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, DENN reached a trading volume of 4754175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denny’s Corporation [DENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DENN shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Denny’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Denny’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $11, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on DENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denny’s Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47.

Trading performance analysis for DENN stock

Denny’s Corporation [DENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.35. With this latest performance, DENN shares gained by 18.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.53 for Denny’s Corporation [DENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 9.64 for the last single week of trading, and 11.33 for the last 200 days.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denny’s Corporation [DENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.63 and a Gross Margin at +26.38. Denny’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for DENN is now 31.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 52.21. Additionally, DENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denny’s Corporation [DENN] managed to generate an average of $29,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Denny’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denny’s Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denny’s Corporation go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Denny’s Corporation [DENN]

There are presently around $591 million, or 75.20% of DENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DENN stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 7,190,276, which is approximately 21.448% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,662,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.21 million in DENN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $70.17 million in DENN stock with ownership of nearly -4.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denny’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ:DENN] by around 6,967,057 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 8,222,344 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 32,511,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,700,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DENN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,899,221 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,842,930 shares during the same period.