Cowen lifts Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] gained 32.63% on the last trading session, reaching $5.65 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints Jason O’Shaughnessy as Head of International Sales.

Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform for digital financial services, announced today it has appointed Jason O’Shaughnessy as the Head of International Sales. O’Shaughnessy will be responsible for driving revenue growth in all international markets for Envestnet | Yodlee including Europe, Asia Pacific and Australia-New Zealand.

A key focus for O’Shaughnessy will be to continue the expansion of Envestnet | Yodlee’s open banking coverage and data enrichment across Europe and other key markets including Australia. This effort will help to extend Envestnet | Yodlee’s support for FinTechs to drive innovation and enable financial institutions to expand their global capabilities.

Oceaneering International Inc. represents 99.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $579.46 million with the latest information. OII stock price has been found in the range of $4.88 to $5.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, OII reached a trading volume of 2722990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OII shares is $6.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OII stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Oceaneering International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Oceaneering International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oceaneering International Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for OII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for OII in the course of the last twelve months was 44.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for OII stock

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.57. With this latest performance, OII shares gained by 40.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.76 for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.70 and a Gross Margin at +4.80. Oceaneering International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.01.

Return on Total Capital for OII is now -5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.40. Additionally, OII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] managed to generate an average of -$38,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Oceaneering International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oceaneering International Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OII.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]

There are presently around $486 million, or 88.80% of OII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,172,237, which is approximately -3.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,627,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.34 million in OII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.59 million in OII stock with ownership of nearly 4.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oceaneering International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII] by around 9,230,161 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 11,389,298 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 65,406,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,025,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OII stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,693,447 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,377,999 shares during the same period.